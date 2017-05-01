



Camelbak Ultra 10 Review

This review by David Spiegal was originally published in Canoe & Kayak Magazine.

We all know that hydration is key to a healthy and effective workout. While there are plenty of hydration packs on the market, Camelbak is still the reigning champ in this field. And they’ve proved it yet again in their latest line of products.

We reviewed the Ultra 10 model, which is designed for runners but also works well for paddlesports due to the lightweight water wicking fabric and mesh construction. The harness is fully adjustable and comes with plenty of space to carry extras like rain gear and snacks.

The reservoir holds a whopping 2 liters (that equals 4.4 pounds) making it one of the bigger sizes in the Camelbak lineup. We really like the new carry handle on the reservoir that makes filling up much easier than in the past. The bite-valve also has a quick on/off selector that will keep the system from leaking all over your back seat.

The pack did take some wrangling to get it over a PFD but for standup paddlers this pack makes perfect sense.

