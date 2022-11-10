It’s 7 a.m. on a Friday morning and the sun is breaking over the desert sands of Glamis, CA. I’m standing atop a 400-foot mountain of sand known as China Wall with a clear view stretching all the way down to the Mexico border on my right and the Chocolate Mountains on my left. Apart from my small group of riders, there’s not another soul in sight anywhere over this 60-mile expanse. By the time the sun sets this evening, however, some 100,000 bodies will converge on these dunes. They’re all coming for one thing—the return of Camp RZR.

Some of you have surely heard of Camp RZR, but for those who haven’t, here’s the deal: Once a year, the folks at Polaris throw a massive off-road party in Glamis to kick off the riding season. The party is A) completely free and B) open to anyone—so between food, music, vendors, and raffles, it’s no surprise that Camp RZR draws a considerable crowd.

The event officially started back in 2012, and grew every year until the pandemic put it on hold in 2020. This year marks Camp RZR’s triumphant return after a two-year hiatus. To call this year’s crowd of 100,000-plus riders and attendees “considerable” would be an understatement.

This was my first year in attendance, and while I can usually sniff out a good time with unnerving efficiency, it’s best to find a local tour guide when dealing with a party this big. Lucky for me, Polaris had both Dakar Rally winner Casey Currie and Baja 1000 champion RJ Anderson on hand to point me in the right direction. Here’s what they recommended for the perfect weekend at Camp RZR.