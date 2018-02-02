Camp Shred Returns to Southern California This Month





We’re currently in the thick of the winter doldrums. But fear not Southern Californians, as Camp Shred at San Elijo Campground in Cardiff by the Sea is here to rescue you.

For the sixth year, Camp Shred brings the world’s largest surf demo to the people. The best surf brands in the world and thousands of consumers come together for a fun weekend of surfing, while giving back to California State Parks.

SURFER has teamed up with Surf Ride to bring the epic weekend to North County San Diego on Feb. 24-25. It’s free to the public and one of the few times of the year you’ll be able to demo surfboards, wetsuits, skateboards and more from all the top brands.

The San Elijo Campground offers a tremendous setting for the event. You can camp, shred and test out products at Camp Shred all weekend long, right out front of the event. And the festival also includes music, entertainment, food trucks and a beer garden. The beer garden, being run by Pizza Port, will benefit California State Parks — specifically the Friends of Cardiff and Carlsbad State Beaches.

Head on over to SURFER and check out the full schedule of events. And put Camp Shred on your calendar now and get your plans set for the biggest surf demo of the year.

