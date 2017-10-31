Campsite Baking: Cool weather treats from ‘just add water’ to gourmet





Just because it’s getting colder outside doesn’t mean you should stop camping. Fall can be some of the least crowded, most beautiful time to be outside. But when it gets chillier at night it’s nice to have some sweet treats after the sun goes down.

And just because you’re sleeping in a tent doesn’t mean you can’t go full Betty Crocker. Here are some options, ranging from extra simple boil in a bag options to elaborate, impressive cake.

All you need: hot water

With a few pre-mixed-at-home ingredients and some hot water, you have full blown dessert.

Boil in a Bag Cake

At Home: Mix 2 cups boxed cake mix with 2 tablespoons powdered egg in a gallon Ziploc bag.

At Camp: Add 3/4 cup water. Boil a pot of water, place Ziploc in pot and let simmer for 20 minutes.

Chocolate Hazelnut Pudding

At Home: Mix one package of instant pudding with 2/3 cup of dry milk in a Ziploc. Bring chocolate chips, and Nutella.

At Camp: Add 2 cups of water to the pudding mix. Zip it up and then squish it all around. Stir in Nutella. Leave in a cold place for 15 minutes, and then add chocolate chips.

All you need: Foil and a fire

If you have tinfoil and a campfire you can have delicious desert.

Banana boats

The classic scout campout treat. Banana boats are endlessly adaptable. Cut a slit in the banana’s skin, stuff it with goodies, including, but not limited to: chocolate chips, peanut butter, coconut, honey, candied ginger, raisins or marshmallows. Wrap it in foil and put it on the coals until it feel soft. Eat carefully with a spoon.

S’mores dip

For people who are too lazy to toast their own ‘mallows, make a double-layered foil dish, with sides that are at least 2 inches high. Layer marshmallows along the bottom. Layer broken pieces of chocolate (Hershey’s if you want to be traditional, but peanut butter cups or dark or salted almonds are also excellent choices). Place on grill over coals until the chocolate melts, and then dip graham crackers in.

All you need: Dutch Oven

An iron dutch oven, which can go straight onto the fire, is the best upgrade for gourmet campsite baking. Here are some easy options.

Baked apples

Heat up coals on the fire and core 4 apples. Mix 1/2 cup raisins, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 cup dates (coarsely chopped) and 1/2 cup walnuts. Spoon into apple cores and place in dutch oven. Put dutch oven on bed of coals, layer 10-15 coals on top of the lid and bake for roughly 50 minutes, or until apples are soft.

Apple Cobbler

At home: Combine dry ingredients (1 cup flour, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup rolled oats), and wet ingredients(6-8 apples, roughly chopped, 1/4 cup brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg) in separate bags.

At camp: Heat up dutch oven. Add wet ingredients until the sugar melts down and gets syrupy. Crumble dry ingredients on top. Place oven on coals, layer coals on top of lid, and bake for 20 minutes.

