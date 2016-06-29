Can a $179 Walmart mountain bike survive a double black diamond trail?





Phil Kmetz is no slouch when it comes to mountain biking. He’s a professional downhill racer and runs a YouTube channel focusing on tips for downhill mountain biking.

For his latest video piece he decided to test the limits of a $179 Walmart mountain bike called the Huffy Carnage that’s supposedly “trail rated”. It initially needs a tune-up in the parking lot and that’s an omen for the bike’s survival chances down a double black diamond trail.

The brakes go pretty quick and Kmetz eventually eats it on the first jump. He gives a valiant effort in getting the bike all the way down the trail, but we definitely would not recommend doing this. A less-skilled rider would’ve surely ended up in a tree — or worse.

