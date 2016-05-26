Canary Islands | A SUP Surfing Oasis

It is certainly no secret that the Canary Islands are world-class SUP surfing destination. Rocky point breaks dot the coastline and produce big slabs that are perfect for carving. Proving this point are Starboard shredders Iballa Moreno and “Vilayta” David Rodal Santiago. The duo took advantage of a decent swell that recently hit the islands and produced this classic edit featuring long rights, beautiful scenery and textbook SUP surfing.

Epic video of in the Canary Islands.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

