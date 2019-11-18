



On the latest episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, the adventurer took actress and model Cara Delevingne on quite an expedition. The duo ventured into the Sardinia Mountains, where they went canyoning, exploring a massive gorge in the area.

When Grylls previously spoke with Men’s Journal about the upcoming season of the series, he described Delevingne as “one resilient, tough woman.” This was a “standout episode” for him, where they “had fun and [Cara] faced her huge fears.”

At one point, Delevingne and Grylls had to make their way across a large canyon between two mountains. To get it done, Grylls set up a rope line between the two cliffs, then he and Delevingne took turns pulling their way across.

“Hopefully I’ll get across before I get scared,” Delevingne said, laughing. Once across, Delevingne added: “Speed is usually my go-to. It was a bad idea because when I got halfway, it tore me up, my core, my arms… That last bit was really hardcore. My stomach [was] shaking.”

Here’s a look at Delevingne in the episode, which airs on Tuesday, November 19 at 10/9c on National Geographic:

“[Cara] had that never give up spirit, and out here, that is king,” Grylls said—and that was key, especially since this venture didn’t just test her mentally. For dinner, the two had to eat a rat. As you’d imagine, Delevingne wasn’t thrilled.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls airs on Tuesday nights at 10/9c on National Geographic.

