Casper and Kai vs. Dragon Boats

Red Bull athletes Casper Steinfath and Kai Lenny are fast…real fast. To prove that point, the two of them traveled to Hong Kong to race side-by-side with an elite dragon boat crew. Facing a 20-man crew alone may seem like a tall order, but these two hard chargers never wavered. See for yourself with this edit and hear what the two waterman had to say about the unique experience.

Kai Lenny

frigid waves in Denmark.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

