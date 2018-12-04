Chasing Giant Bull Redfish Bayou-Style





Ever catch a glimpse of what Louisiana saltwater fishing has to offer kayak anglers? If not, Eli Braud of Bayou ‘Yakin can you give you a taste of the variety when it comes to fish and the locations where you can target them.

In this short, Braud heads out with fellow guide and friend, Mark Carline and his father to target bull redfish with artificial and fly gear. To say they were successful would be an understatement: landing reds up to 40 inches, with behemoth black drum and catfish in the bag as well. Don’t miss Eli’s PB, breaking 38″ & 39.5″ bulls, along with Mark’s 40″ behemoth on the fly gear!

For more action from Braud, follow his blog, Bayou ‘Yakin, subscribe to his Youtube and catch updates from him on Instagram @ezb.fishing. For a little recap, check the photos below from their trip.

— More video features on KAYAK FISH:

Holy Grail of Kayak Bass Fishing: 100-Inch Bag

History in the Making: Record Black Marlin from a Kayak

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!