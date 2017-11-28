Chattajack 2017 Highlights

The Chattajack 31 is a legendary 31-mile paddle race held annually on the Tennessee River. Every year it attracts a handful of the world’s most ambitious and accomplished endurance paddlers to test their mettle against the Tennessee wilderness in whatever conditions they might encounter. The 2017 Chattajack saw an exceptionally blustery field with relentless wind, rain and cold forcing a hefty lot of contenders to withdraw in the early stages of hypothermia. Even still, a handful of gritty paddlers prevailed and some even set course records. Take a look back at the 2017 Chattajack 31 experience in this action-packed highlight reel from The Frame Theory.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

