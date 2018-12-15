20th Annual TransWorld SNOWboarding Rider’s Poll Awards Winners





On Friday evening, TransWorld SNOWboarding hosted a great night at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, Colorado. As expected, the line was out the door, the energy was high and the after parties were rowdy.

The night’s host Eddie Wall kicked off the night by paying homage to Dew Tour’s and TransWorld SNOWboarding’s own Gerhard Gross who passed away four months ago due to cancer. The snowboarding community also lost Dillon Ojo and Noah Salasnek who were honored as well. All three of these figures played a prominent roll in progressing snowboarding and cultivating the community and industry as a whole.

After a celebration of all of their lives, the award ceremony was in full swing. Right off the bat, it was easy to realize that every nominee was deserving of an award; but obviously there can only be one winner per category.

The most notable winner was Anna Gasser who, after becoming the first woman to lad a triple cork last month, won first place in Dew Tour Women’s Slopestyle yesterday and won two Rider’s Poll Awards later that night: Women’s Reader’s Choice Award and Women’s Rider Of The Year.

Only time will tell what what is next for Gasser …

Check out the rest of the results from the evening below.

TransWorld SNOWboarding Rider’s Poll Award Winners

Men’s Readers’ Choice Award

Halldór Helgason

Women’s Readers’ Choice Award

Anna Gasser

Men’s Rookie Of The Year

Nick Baden

Women’s Rookie Of The Year

Kennedi Deck

Online Video Series Of The Year

FSBS

Movie Of The Year

Kamikazu

Men’s Video Part of The Year

Jake Kuzyk – Landline

Women’s Video Part Of The Year

Maria Thompson – The Uninvited

Men’s Rider Of The Year

Kazu Kokobu

Women’s Rider Of The Year

Anna Gasser

Legend Award

Noah Salasnek

Short Film Of The Year

Blender

Standout Performance Of The Year:

Arthur Longo and Olivier Gittler – Side Hits Euphoria 2

Luminary Award

Jeremy Jones

