20th Annual TransWorld SNOWboarding Rider’s Poll Awards Winners

On Friday evening, TransWorld SNOWboarding hosted a great night at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, Colorado. As expected, the line was out the door, the energy was high and the after parties were rowdy.
The night’s host Eddie Wall kicked off the night by paying homage to Dew Tour’s and TransWorld SNOWboarding’s own Gerhard Gross who passed away four months ago due to cancer. The snowboarding community also lost Dillon Ojo and Noah Salasnek who were honored as well. All three of these figures played a prominent roll in progressing snowboarding and cultivating the community and industry as a whole.
After a celebration of all of their lives, the award ceremony was in full swing. Right off the bat, it was easy to realize that every nominee was deserving of an award; but obviously there can only be one winner per category.
The most notable winner was Anna Gasser who, after becoming the first woman to lad a triple cork last month, won first place in Dew Tour Women’s Slopestyle yesterday and won two Rider’s Poll Awards later that night: Women’s Reader’s Choice Award and Women’s Rider Of The Year.
Only time will tell what what is next for Gasser …
Check out the rest of the results from the evening below.
TransWorld SNOWboarding Rider’s Poll Award Winners
Men’s Readers’ Choice Award
Women’s Readers’ Choice Award
Men’s Rookie Of The Year
Nick Baden
Women’s Rookie Of The Year
Kennedi Deck
Online Video Series Of The Year
FSBS
Movie Of The Year
Men’s Video Part of The Year
Jake Kuzyk – Landline
Women’s Video Part Of The Year
Maria Thompson – The Uninvited
Men’s Rider Of The Year
Kazu Kokobu
Women’s Rider Of The Year
Legend Award
Short Film Of The Year
Blender
Standout Performance Of The Year:
Arthur Longo and Olivier Gittler – Side Hits Euphoria 2
Luminary Award
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!