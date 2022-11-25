Searching for the Lost Chimpanzees of Kyambura Gorge

Seeking an endangered family of chimps in Uganda’s sunken forest of Kyambura Gorge: a misadventure with a greater mission.

Wading through murky, thigh-high water, I follow our tracker with careful precision, trying not to disturb the group of 6,000-pound hippos we spotted a minute earlier. The river channel in this section of the lower Kyambura Gorge was wider, and therefore slower moving, which made it a great hangout for these large—and often deadly—animals.

Despite their size, hippos are remarkably good at blending into their environment, submerging their bodies so just their eyes and snout poke above the surface. To make it more challenging, the water around us was loaded with dirt and clay runoff, a byproduct of weeks of flooding, which made it impossible to see anything below the surface. Locals later told us it was the wettest rainy season in 15 years.

A dozen steps farther and our tracker—a ranger with the Uganda Wildlife Authority—signaled for us to stop. We stood silent for perhaps 20 seconds, before he shook his head and slapped the water with his walking stick, a simple and effective way to keep the hippos at a distance. Not a second later, we heard our first chimp scream, easily distinguishable from the chorus of birds echoing in the canopy. That gave us a sliver of hope that we may actually find them that day.

A Few Hours Later

“There’s an inherent conflict between conservation and high concentrations of humans,” says Praveen Moman, a native Ugandan of Indian descent who’s spent the last quarter-century walking a tightrope between the two. “This area, the Albertine Rift, is one of the richest areas of biodiversity in the world. It’s also one of the most densely populated areas on the continent.”