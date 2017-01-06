



Chris Bertish Mid-Ocean Check-In

In case you haven’t heard, South African Chris Bertish is in the midst of an attempt to become the first person to ever standup paddle across the Atlantic Ocean. He’s a month into his journey and as he explains in this interview from Cape Town, South Africa’s Cape Talk with Jeff Ayliffe, “It’s a lot more challenging than I thought it was going to be.”

When Bertish got on the phone with Ayliffe a couple days ago he was sitting in the calmest ocean he’d encountered on his trip, about 300 kilometers south of the Canary Islands. He was performing maintenance on his $100,000 self-contained SUP and finally was able to reach out to the outside world.

This interview is more than worth listening too. Bertish describes the intensity of weathering storms in his self-righting SUP, where every hour feels like a lifetime; paddling into headwinds when he’s supposed to have a tailwind and his encounters with whales and/or sharks accidentally trying to pull his board to the bottom of the Atlantic.

Bertish just reminds himself that, as in life, everything is always changing.

“It’s not constant. It will get better,” he says. “This too shall pass.”

Listen to the full interview below.

More on Bertish’s journey.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!