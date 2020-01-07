As news feeds all over the world are inundated with more information about the catastrophic Australian bushfire crisis happening right now, people all over the world are banding together and doing whatever they can to help aid in the situation.

And on Monday, actor Chris Hemsworth posted a video on Instagram expressing his concern and compassion for all affected by these natural disasters in his home country, and he announced that him and his family are donating $1 million to help relief efforts in Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 6, 2020 at 6:34pm PST

“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars,” said Hemsworth on Instagram. “Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.”

While milder temperatures and possible rain are on the horizon, many fires continue to rage out of control and threaten communities and wildlife all over the country, reports USA Today. As of Tuesday, the fires have claimed nearly 2,000 homes and killed 25 people.

Hemsworth has also provided a landing page with several links out to organizations that are greatly in need of donations.

“In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organizations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time,” Hemsworth said on Instagram. “Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.”

And Hemsworth isn’t the only celebrity that’s digging deep to help out. According to USA Today, singer Pink stated she would contribute $500,000 to local fire departments, as well as Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman who pledged to donate $500,000 to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

With so many variables out of control at the moment, the one thing that anyone can take into their own hands is providing aid in the form of donations. As Hemsworth states above, “Every penny counts.”

Check out Hemsworth’s landing page to see how you can help.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!