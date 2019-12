For most paddlers, offshore winds and mellow waves is a recipe for a perfect SUP surfing session. For professional SUP surfer Dave Boehne, he takes it a step further–all the way to the nose. Check out this recent edit of Boehne enjoying the dreamy Southern California conditions while perched on the nose of his nine-foot SUP longboard.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

