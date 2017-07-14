Clay Marzo’s bookkeeper who stole $400k from him sentenced to jail

Back in February, pro surfer Clay Marzo’s former bookkeeper pleaded guilty to 13 counts of wire fraud in her scheme to steal Marzo’s money.

The former bookkeeper, Felicidad Rivera, was sentenced on Monday to 35 months in jail and to repay her victims $373,182 after her release from federal prison. According to The Maui News, “Rivera wrote herself 193 checks from January 2010 to October 2015 totaling more than $330,000 from the accounts of Marzo and his mother. Rivera also paid more than $75,000 of her own Chase credit card charges from Marzo’s account in 87 transactions from May 2010 to September 2015.”

Marzo’s mother Jill Marzo Clark was present at the sentencing at the U.S. District Court in Honolulu on Monday and recalled saying to the court, “Your last text to me was, ‘I love you Jill.’ Is this really how you love someone? By stealing from their pocket?”

Now 28, Marzo lost his home and his life savings from the ordeal, and is also $30,000 in debt. Clark also told The Maui News of her son’s current situation, “He travels once or twice a year now because the budget is so tight. Surfing doesn’t make nearly as much money as when he was younger. He’s living very simply, but still surfing.”

That said, Marzo is currently working on a new surf film called “This is Clay,” which is 8 months into filming.

As for Rivera, who is an immigrant in the United States legally, her family’s attorney Joy Yanagida suspects she will be deported to the Philippines after her jail time because her crimes qualify as aggravated theft by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

