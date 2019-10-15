



Everything has a label these days: “Local,” “Organic,” “Made in the USA”, “100% Bamboo.” But what about carbon footprint? Each piece of gear that gets made, worn, and then up-cycled or thrown away, has an effect on our environment – even if it doesn’t end up in a landfill. Rather, the process of how that gear is made has an impact on the land that we adventure on every day and with every new season.

Companies (we’d like to think) don’t have any direct intent to harm our environment, yet with every single item that is produced – whether it’s a ski jacket, hiking pants, a camping stove, or a water bottle – so are carbon emissions. Logically, the gear we use to explore the outdoors shouldn’t also be harming the outdoors.

Until recently, no one was around to hold many of these outdoor companies accountable. That’s changing, however, with Climate Neutral.

Climate Neutral is a non-profit organization that is working to transform the skewed mindset that lowering your carbon footprint is difficult and expensive. The organization, started in 2018 by Peter Dering of Peak Design and Jonathan Cedar of BioLite, uses a simple four-step process – measure, reduce, offset, and label – with an internally developed tool that helps brands measures their carbon footprint, figure out where and how to reduce that footprint, purchase offsets, and then finally, label their gear with a “Climate Neutral Certified” label.

“Our goal is to kickstart a movement of brands stepping up and taking responsibility for their carbon emissions,” Climate Neutral’s CEO Austin Whitman tells ASN. “We believe that one of the best ways to accomplish this is through our label. We want consumers to recognize the label, know what it means, and support Climate Neutral Certified brands.”