Climbers Are Mixed About Yosemite’s Evolving Big Wall Permit Program

As it has been for decades, Yosemite National Park is the climbing mecca of the universe, attracting visitors from all over the world to challenge themselves against its massive granite walls. The crowning achievement? El Capitan—the great monolith in the sky. It’s the Everest of rock climbing, the tallest, most famous, and most challenging. Though there’s no official tally of how many climbers visit Yosemite annually, the National Park Service estimates 25,000 to 50,000. The once comparatively small group of counter-culture athletes, as seen in the movie Valley Uprising, has blossomed into a mainstream sport, with close to 8 million climbers in the U.S. alone. But with increased usage comes greater impact, including both personal and human waste. Up until two years ago, climbers didn’t have any regulations regarding big wall climbing. But in May 2021, the Park Service implemented a pilot program, the Yosemite Big Wall Permit Program, requiring anyone planning to spend the night on a route to register first.

Having spent many years of my life on Yosemite’s walls, I know first-hand how impressive they are. The Nose has beautiful golden rock with cracks you can sink your hands into. One section looks like Texas; another resembles a boot. It’s steeped in history, with climbers coming to bask in its natural beauty since 1958.

NPS enacted the permit program to protect Yosemite’s vertical walls from litter, such as abandoned property (stashed ropes, approach shoes), human waste, fire rings, and so on. The goal is to “preserve the natural conditions for wildlife, vegetation, and water quality at the base of walls, on the walls, and their summits,” according to the NPS website. The permit system also educates climbers on “Leave No Trace principles and preventative search and rescue.”