



January and February are some of the coldest months of the year. This shouldn’t be an excuse to keep you off the water. No bad weather, only bad gear.

This roundup of gear highlights products that are designed to keep the core and digits warm, and you focused on the fishing to be done.

Kokatat Gore-Tex Supernova Semi-Dry Suit

www.kokatat.com/

After a flurry of customer requests, Kokatat created a Gore-Tex version of their angler semi-dry suit. The ultra-durable suit has lightweight and breathable Gore-Tex fabric through the main body with bolstered military-grade 330 Denier Gore-Tex Cordura fabric in the lap, knees, seat, and elbows- all the places that take the beating. The cut of the suit is constructed with layering in mind, so chances are you’ll be ordering true to size.

The semi-dry suit has a neoprene neck enclosure to keep water splashes and wind out. A waterproof front entry zipper allows for ease of getting in and out of the suit, and the beloved front relief zipper keeps you in the suit when nature calls.

Wrist gaskets are waterproof latex and the socks are Gore-Tex with integrated gravel guards. This is the premiere fishing semi-dry suit for inclement weather. You can squeeze your way into this Acorn or Red colored suit for $849.

Simms ExStream Foldover Mitt

www.simmsfishing.com

The Simms ExStream Folderover Mitt is built with one thing in mind: keep the anglers digits warm. The mitts feature PolarTec Powershield Pro for high water resistance and high loft insulation in a slim profile. DWR treated stretch fleece lines the palms for increased dexterity to handle your paddle, rod or that fish on the end of your line.

When the wind is whipping and temps are frigid, flip the muffs over your digits. When it’s time to tie knots or boost your Insta game with the latest catch flip the muff back and snap it into place. The Simms ExStream will cost you $59.99 to keep the tips of your fingers toasty.

Farm to Feet Hickory Socks

www.farmtofeet.com

The Hickory sock is Farm to Feet‘s heavy weight wool blend sock built to keep the anglers toes from freezing. The socks are built to be worn under waders or other protective gear. The over the calf socks wrap snug around the arch and all the way up to the calf to maintain position. Slouching socks are an absolute annoyance. The toe box is built with increased cushoining and a seamless toe closure for comfort and elimination of blister-generating friction.

The Hickory is blended with 76% U.S. Merino Wool, 23% U.S. Nylon and 1% U.S. Spandex. The kicker? The socks are 100% US material sourced and constructed right here in the United States. I don’t know about you, but that matters to me. A sock built here that performs has my vote. A pair of Farm To Feet Hickory socks go for $26. The socks are also backed by a lifetime guarantee. Utah, gimme two!

Grabbers Warmers

www.grabberwarmers.com

Cold hands and numb fingers are an icy devil. At least in my opinion. If you’ve been out in the cold chasing fish, sitting in treestands or tailgaiting chances are you’ve become familiarized to Grabber Handwarmers. They are a cheap option to provide an additional degree of warmth.

The Grabber products include the Hand Warmers, Toe Warmers, Foot Warmers, Peel N’ Stick Body Warmers and more. Got a spot that gets cold? They’ve got you covered. You can find them at nearly any hardware and outdoor goods store.

Kokatat Outercore Habanero Liner

www.kokatat.com

The Habanero lives up to it’s toasty name. This one-piece insulating dry suit liner is a front entry piece. The front zipper opens wide for ease of entry. Heavyweight Polartec Power Dry materials cover your core for warmth and a lighter Polartec grid fleece is constructed into underarms, cuffs, neck and ankles. Warmth where you needed it and breathability where it counts.

A back zipper and frontal covered opening allow the angler to answer when nature calls either number, extremely handy for early mornings or long days on the water. This suit is applicable for next to skin or over a base layer system. A price of $169 will keep you warm and toasty under your drysuit or other angling attire.

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

