New foundation to provide college scholarships to skateboarders





When a group of people get together and spark up a good idea, only good can come of it.

The College Skateboarding Educational Foundation is a new, unique college scholarship fund that is built for skateboarders, by skateboarders. Despite any financial assets or personal network, everyone deserves a chance at pursuing a college education and the crew at CSEF are here to take matters into their own hands.

Through CSEF’s scholarship fund and mentorship programming, skateboarders all over the country will be given essential assistance with completing their goals in school and in life. This is just the beginning.

Click over to collegeskateboarding.com for more info, to donate, or to just drop them a line and get the conversation started.

