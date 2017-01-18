Collegiate bass anglers hurled from boat at 60 mph

Two collegiate bass anglers are fortunate to have escaped serious injury – or worse – after being flung from their boat at nearly 60 mph.

Hunter Bland and Conner Young, from the University of Florida, were speeding to a fishing spot at the outset of tournament this past weekend on Lake Seminole when their vessel’s steering unit malfunctioned.

The boat turned abruptly to the right, hurling both anglers over the left rail. A fixed GoPro camera captured the harrowing incident on video.

Viewers can witness the eerie aftermath when all seems quiet, as other anglers speed past the drenched anglers, toward their fishing spots.

But help does arrive, and both men climb back aboard their vessel to assess what happened (a loose nut caused the steering to fail).

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Bland and Young were uninjured and wearing life vests, in accordance with tournament rules. They also benefitted from a kill switch that activated when the driver sailed overboard, causing the boat to stall.

On Tuesday, the University of Florida Bass Fishing Team posted a statement on its Facebook page, reading, in part, “We are thankful that FLW requires us to wear all safety gear and does pre-tournament checks. This is a reminder to everyone to wear your life jacket and kill switches!”

The FLW is a tournament-fishing organization that provides support for tournaments of all levels.

