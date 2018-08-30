



– Red Paddle Co has announced the launch of a revolutionary inflatable paddleboard. The Compact 9’6″ on pre-sale now, is a full-sized SUP that folds down to half the size of a regular inflatable paddle board while not compromising on paddling performance. The smaller packed size gives paddlers the convenience of being able to easily carry it around town, jump onto public transport or store in the trunk of your car, with space to spare. The ultra -compact nature of the package also allows for storage within small cars, smaller apartments onboard boats and in your van.

Red Paddle Co, Co-Founder and CEO, John Hibbard says- “Our aim was to produce the most compact and transportable board in the world, without compromising on performance. It’s been ten years in the making, the International Patent Pending Compact board uses Red Paddle Co’s new PACT Technology™.

PACT Technology ™ is a material with a new weaving process which creates an extra-high-tensile thread matrix at the core of the board that is combined with a super-strong but malleable outer layer. This means the Compact board is as stiff and durable when inflated but can be folded down into a bag half the size of standard inflatable boards.

The Compact board comes as part of a full package including a newly designed backpack, revolutionary 5-piece paddle, Titan pump, leash and removable fins.

The innovation continues into the new backpack as Phil Hawthorne, Head of Design at Red Paddle Co explains, “Everything we do at Red Paddle Co starts with the paddler and how we can make their full experience better. The new highly engineered backpack for the Compact has unique levels of adjustability and comfort, plus incredible shoulder and back support.” Hawthorne continues, “It’s the most highly engineered SUP bag on the planet, applying approximately 53% less down force on the carrier’s lower back, you can travel for longer in comfort.” The bag also features customisable lumbar support and adjustable height features so is suitable for any size of paddler.

Creating a compact paddle was not an easy task the Red Paddle Team, but they have found the perfect solution: a five-piece paddle. As a result, it packs away perfectly, but it is still adjustable with no compromise on the water.

The modular design also means sections can be removed to create a paddle for smaller riders or kids, opening up the board package to be used by the whole family. The paddle is made of high-modulus carbon for extra rigidity, with a durable nylon blade. Plus, the blade of the paddle is laser etched, with no printing or transfers – meaning the design will stay on forever.

Completing the package, to fulfil their aim to produce the most transportable board on the planet, new click fins are used to enable fast secure fin attachment. The custom designed twin fins allow the Compact 9’6″ to easily track through the water.

The Compact 9’6″ is on limited pre order now while stocks last, through www.redpaddleco.com, with products being shipped November 1st. General release nationwide from November. RRP $1899 USD & $2199 CAD.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!