Concussed cyclist tries to finish race after heavy crash

On Monday, Latvian cyclist Toms Skujins was competing in stage two of the Tour of California when he suffered a terrifying crash, going over his handlebars on a downhill section of the race.

Following his fall, cameras caught a heavily disoriented Skujins attempting to get back on his bike, nearly colliding with multiple members of the peloton.

While the above video is a bit unstable, you can clearly see just how powerfully Skujins slams into the pavement. Per Cyclingnews, shortly after remounting his bicycle, race officials pulled Skujins from the race and sent him to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken collarbone and a concussion.

Currently, Skujins has been entered into the concussion protocol of his cycling team — Cannondale-Drapac — and according to Cyclingnews Skujins will face a minimum of six days away from cycling activity before his condition is reevaluated.

But, in the aftermath of the crash, many cycling fans and journalists have expressed their dismay that Skujins was ever allowed back on his bike in the first place.

That man who helped put Toms Skujins back on the bike after his crash should never again be allowed near a bike race. — Brian Canty (@briancanty) May 15, 2017

Toms Skujins’ California concussion incident raises questions, but what could have been done differently? #AmgenTOC https://t.co/EgU3VaYvmu pic.twitter.com/lThYbWwBif — Neal Rogers (@nealrogers) May 16, 2017

Sigh of relief to see @TomsSkujins pulled from @AmgenTOC before he did himself more damage. Concussion is a serious injury. — Robbie McEwen (@mcewenrobbie) May 15, 2017

In a statement posted to the team’s website late Monday night, Cannondale-Drapac team director Tom Southam seemed to hint at the fact that Skujins should have been pulled from the race immediately, but reaffirmed how serious the team was about helping him heal.

“Toms’ crash obviously had a huge impact on us today. It was a high-speed crash and unfortunately it happened at a time when the race was fragmented, which delays information and makes these situations extremely hard,” Southam said in the statement. “Toms instinctively continued riding but it was clear that he couldn’t go on. It’s a blow for the team and for his own ambitions but that was a serious fall, and racing can take a back seat while he heals.”

The 25-year-old Skujins told Cyclingnews that he was disappointed in the injury, but looking forward to recovery.

“I’m feeling all right,” Skujins told the publication. “I’m really bummed, of course. Besides that, I’m healthy. I’m good. We’ll assess with the team doctors and figure things out moving forward.”

And, as seen by a tweet Skujins posted Monday night, the young cyclist seems to be taking everything in stride.

I would never suggest getting in a fight with tarmac because you will loose. pic.twitter.com/YCqHNbgwDc — Toms Skujiņš (@Tomashuuns) May 16, 2017

