Conversessions Full Movie

It’s finally here: Conversessions, the new short film from Brent Deal. After the world premiere last Friday in Dana Point, we thought we’d just give the people what they want: great SUP surfing and insight into the lives of three of standup paddling’s leading personalities, Dave Kalama, Dave Boehne and Colin McPhillips.

Enjoy!

—

What do you do when a legend is talking? You listen. What do you do when three legends are talking? You make a movie about it. In this case, executive producers Erik Antonson and Erik Logan and award-winning director Brent Deal (H2Indo, H2Mexico, Chasing Gold) teamed up to capture candid interviews and SUP surfing footage of standup paddling godfathers Dave Kalama, Colin McPhillips and Dave Boehne. The conversations range from fatherhood to originality to following your own path and are set to the trio tearing apart lineups from Costa Rica to Mexico. If you’re a fan of the sport, you’ll be a fan of this movie.

The film is LIVE NOW and is presented by us, SUP magazine.

Check out a feature on the three legends.

Subscribe to SUP magazine now.