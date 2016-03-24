Adventure

Cool dad creates homemade mountain bike simulator for daughter


Downhill mountain biking is a ton of fun, but as with many fun things (drinking, shaving, operating heavy machinery), it’s not really intended for toddlers. But one enterprising father wanted to find a way for his daughter to enjoy the thrill of flying downhill on a mountain bike without the risk of, you know, permanent bodily injury.

RELATED: Dad films terrifying moment a shark darts to within inches of his daughter

So, he did what any enterprising father who wanted to share some downhill stoke with his daughter without paying thousands on a bike simulator would do: He made one himself.

mountain bike simulator
Who needs expensive virtual reality equipment when you’ve got an awesome dad?

In a video currently making the rounds across the Internet, one unnamed father strapped his daughter up to her pink plastic tricycle, threw a motocross helmet on her and played a GoPro video of mountain biking through the Scottish Highlands on the family’s television while shaking his daughter with each twist and turn.

The end result? A thrilling ride for his little girl and a secured nomination for father of the year for him (not to mention a killer upper body workout).

More from GrindTV

Busted: 5 fuel myths for hungry athletes

6 bad travel habits to quit right now

New school buildering is guerilla climbing with soul

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Adventure