Coosa FD gives old Jackson new kick – Pedal power is not the only boost the Coosa hull gets

The Coosa FD, based on the top-selling Coosa HD hull and deck layout, adds a long-awaited pedal-powered Flex Drive system (patent pending) that allows for hands-free propulsion.
The new Flex Drive System offers forward and reverse operation and includes a unique articulating system for deep and shallow water navigation. A daggerboard protected tri-blade propeller combined with articulation gives the Flex Drive a performance increase over other drives and helps with keeping the system clear of obstacles and easy to clean.
The Coosa FD comes with the fore-aft trimming and our Hi-Lo Elite Seat System giving it flexibility in seating positions that puts the pedaler in the most comfortable position possible. The Flex Drive is easily deployed with the flip of a lever, has adjustable pitch, a 1:12 ratio and will be upgradable to a new motor drive system available in 2018.
The Coosa FD has all the the features of the best-selling Coosa HD, from rod tip protection system to gear track surrounding the Ergo Seat and more. The combination of one of the best designed all-around kayaks and the new Flex Drive makes this a leading combination for hands-free kayak angling!
Product Features
1 – Improved Front HatchLarge front hatch with new easy-opening latches.
2 – Hypalon Paddle Blade KeeperTuck your paddle blade under this Hypalon keeper to get it out of the way but still in arm’s reach – snag-free for your treble hooks! Resistant to UV damage and temperature extremes, this material will keep your paddle safe!
3 – Molded Rod TubesSealed, molded-in rod tip tubes now offer the ultimate in protection for your rods.
4 – Gear Track – YakAttackLocated on both sides and in the front and rear of the kayak, the Yakattack gear tracks are built into the kayak in easily accessible locations for adding accessories and RAM Mounts.
5 – Patent-Pending Flex Drive SystemAllows for hands-free fishing, forward and reverse, unique articulation to adapt to shallow water and obstacles.
6 – Three Propeller PropulsionThree-bladed propeller allows for a shallow draft. Blade pitches can be adjusted to your peddling style.
7 – Hinged Prop CoverCover seals when drive unit is deployed and automatically raises when drive is retracted.
8 – Orion Tumbler and Cup Holder – Orion Coolers27oz double-wall insulated Orion Tumbler comes with track-mounted tumbler holder.
9 – Ergo SeatJackson’s new Ergo Seat features all-new 3D breathable mesh fabric and improved lumbar support. This Hi Lo seat is designed to increase comfort while peddling and sits higher than our traditional Hi Lo system.
10 – Line Cutterz – Line Cutterz – Line CutterzSleek, adjustable ring with double-sided blade perfect for quick and efficient cutting of monofilament, fluorocarbon and braided lines. Blades are protect so safe and easy to use; conveniently located on seat frame.
11 – Integrated Rudder Control SystemOur integrated rudder control system allows precise direction correction while pedaling and can be switch from right to left hand control if desired.
12 – RAM Rod Holders – RAM Mounts – RAM MountsThe Coosa FD includes a 1.5 Screwball and 2007 RAM Jr rod holder.
13 – PowerPole Ready – PowerPole Micro Anchor – Power-pole Micro AnchorFour easy molded-in screw points are ready for easy installation of the PowerPole Micro Anchor system.
14 – Hinging Rear HatchLarge rear hatch with new easy-opening latches.
15 – Swappable Rudder Control SystemUnder the rear hatch access rudder system to convert from left-handed to right-handed rudder controls.
16 – Transducer ScupperTwo front scupper holes accommodate many transducer sizes, making installing a fish finder unit a breeze.
17 – Platypus Hydration SystemNew Platypus Hydration system stored behind the seat allows for storage of liquids and
18 – SealLine Seat PouchWater-resistant seat back pouch from SealLine. Heavy-duty construction that will keep your items out of the elements. Removable for versatility and comes with bungee for added storage to easily accessible items.
19 – Fish Grip – – The Fish GripThe Fish Grip is a tool that fits you and it fits the fish; not just effective but comfortable. Pulling a hook out of a fish’s mouth is far simpler when you employ The Fish Grip!
20 – Plano – PlanoPlano tackle boxes rest under seat making reaching your tackle a cinch. Includes one 3600 series Plano tackle box.
Here’s the full linep of Coosa FD color schemes:
