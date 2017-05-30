Coosa FD gives old Jackson new kick – Pedal power is not the only boost the Coosa hull gets

The Coosa FD, based on the top-selling Coosa HD hull and deck layout, adds a long-awaited pedal-powered Flex Drive system (patent pending) that allows for hands-free propulsion.

The new Flex Drive System offers forward and reverse operation and includes a unique articulating system for deep and shallow water navigation. A daggerboard protected tri-blade propeller combined with articulation gives the Flex Drive a performance increase over other drives and helps with keeping the system clear of obstacles and easy to clean.

The Coosa FD comes with the fore-aft trimming and our Hi-Lo Elite Seat System giving it flexibility in seating positions that puts the pedaler in the most comfortable position possible. The Flex Drive is easily deployed with the flip of a lever, has adjustable pitch, a 1:12 ratio and will be upgradable to a new motor drive system available in 2018.

The Coosa FD has all the the features of the best-selling Coosa HD, from rod tip protection system to gear track surrounding the Ergo Seat and more. The combination of one of the best designed all-around kayaks and the new Flex Drive makes this a leading combination for hands-free kayak angling!

Product Features

1 – Improved Front Hatch Large front hatch with new easy-opening latches.

2 – Hypalon Paddle Blade Keeper Tuck your paddle blade under this Hypalon keeper to get it out of the way but still in arm's reach – snag-free for your treble hooks! Resistant to UV damage and temperature extremes, this material will keep your paddle safe!

3 – Molded Rod Tubes Sealed, molded-in rod tip tubes now offer the ultimate in protection for your rods.

4 – Gear Track – YakAttack Located on both sides and in the front and rear of the kayak, the Yakattack gear tracks are built into the kayak in easily accessible locations for adding accessories and RAM Mounts.

5 – Patent-Pending Flex Drive System Allows for hands-free fishing, forward and reverse, unique articulation to adapt to shallow water and obstacles.

6 – Three Propeller Propulsion Three-bladed propeller allows for a shallow draft. Blade pitches can be adjusted to your peddling style.

7 – Hinged Prop Cover Cover seals when drive unit is deployed and automatically raises when drive is retracted.

8 – Orion Tumbler and Cup Holder – Orion Coolers 27oz double-wall insulated Orion Tumbler comes with track-mounted tumbler holder.

9 – Ergo Seat Jackson's new Ergo Seat features all-new 3D breathable mesh fabric and improved lumbar support. This Hi Lo seat is designed to increase comfort while peddling and sits higher than our traditional Hi Lo system.

10 – Line Cutterz – Line Cutterz Sleek, adjustable ring with double-sided blade perfect for quick and efficient cutting of monofilament, fluorocarbon and braided lines. Blades are protect so safe and easy to use; conveniently located on seat frame.