Costa Rica breaks own record, runs entirely on renewable energy for 300 days





Costa Rica has added another impressive environmental accomplishment to their ever-growing list: This year, the country has run for 300 days on 100 percent power generation from renewable sources, according to EcoWatch

For years, Costa Rica has made significant efforts to do their part in the battle against climate change. In June of this year, the country’s officials announced their plan to “become the world’s first country to achieve a comprehensive national strategy to eliminate single-use plastics by 2021,” as reported by EcoWatch. The country is also dedicated to becoming carbon neutral by 2121, a deadline they set a decade ago.

Costa Rica’s record for days running 100 percent on renewable energy before this year was 299 days in 2015. In 2016, the country ran on 100 percent renewable energy for 271 days of the year.

EcoWatch broke down Costa Rica’s clean power generation for this year: 78.26 percent of electricity came from hydropower, 10.29 percent from wind, 10.23 percent from geothermal energy and 0.84 percent from biomass and solar.

h/t EcoWatch

