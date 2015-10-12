Is this the most creative skate video ever?





Imagine a world where skating is everything. No, we’re not talking the passionate action-sports cliché; we’re asking literally, what if skateboarding ran every facet of life?

Such was the question posed by Boston skater and filmmaker Dillon Buss, and the result is one of the most creative skate edits to hit the Internet. In a market oversaturated with skate footage from cities around the world, Buss’ Skate Vision flips the video world on its head, approaching skateboarding from an entirely different — and, we’ll admit — refreshing angle.

By poking fun at skating and entertainment in general through a T.V. that has turned all of its programs into skate-based skits, the freelance director and video editor and his friends won King Shit magazine’s creative Connect the Dots video competition, beating out a handful of the best street filmers in the game. After taking home “Most Creative” in last year’s competition, the East Coast skate collective snagged the whole enchilada this year, grabbing the $10,000 “Best Overall” prize.

GrindTV caught up with Buss after his crew’s big win to find out just what was going on upstairs and how far he was willing to go to change the concept of the common skate video forever. Trust us, this is one video you don’t want to miss.

First off, what’s your skate background?

I’ve been skateboarding for a while. My parents bought me my first skateboard at the age of 3 — a plastic yellow board with a graphic of a dinosaur cruising through the jungle with “Radisaurus” printed huge above it all.

I began to pick up sponsors at the age of 17 and it got to the point where I could potentially take skateboarding a little further, but I wanted to go to college; I wanted a backup plan. I realized I wanted skateboarding to be less an obligation and to just have fun with it. And at that point I was on the path to studying film/video at MassArt [in Boston], and I wanted to give all my focus to that.

It wasn’t until after college when my skateboarding/art amalgamation really took place. My appreciation for skating resurfaced and I began to work on projects like my submission last year, Team Dream Team, that won King Shit’s “Most Creative” category, and “performances” at museums. I am currently riding for Converse Cons Footwear and Orchard Skateshop, both based in Boston.

Skate Vision is one of the zaniest skate videos we’ve ever seen. Where did that idea come from?

Thank you. It sort of came out of nowhere; it was about a week up to the deadline to submit when I committed to it. My friends and I were at a burger joint when the “Game of Thrones” skate parody was born. And from there all of the other concepts started to snowball during the production. Most of the ideas were conceptualized during the competition, so it was very on the fly.

What do you think taking the win in Connect the Dots says about skate films in general?

I’m not sure I know. I’m hoping it’s because more people want to see more skate films like this. I’ve personally found myself apathetic towards most skate edits I see these days — with exceptions, of course. They just get pumped out by the minute, it seems.

There’s a lot of moving parts in this thing; how do you guys keep that skate focus?

The skating was the only part of the project that I couldn’t really control, and we sort of had that in the back of our mind, so when someone landed a trick, we rejoiced. You can’t really force anyone to do anything, so that was definitely a concern of mine.

Luckily, I had the best skate filmer in the city to help me, Lee Madden. He shot all of the skate footage on his camera, the VX1000, which is a classic skateboarding video camera. But in the end I knew the crew had it, and within two weeks we were chilling.

You guys aren’t a huge-budget operation; how did you pull all of this together?

I produced the majority of the project out of pocket. I pulled on my resources in a lot of ways, I wasn’t afraid to ask friends for a hand and it was amazing how many people helped out in the process. These are the type of people that will show up when I call them at 8 a.m. to come film stabbing somebody with a skateboard.

Which was your favorite skit?

Probably the Skate-a-Mundo, just because my friend that helped me last minute did it with his mom; she’s the one that broke his skateboard. The fact that his mom was in town for that day and that she was totally wiling to put herself out there as an actress for the first time was really incredible. It was a group of friends behind the camera, so it was pretty hard to keep the laughter in.

It’s definitely a non-traditional skate video. What did the other skaters think of it?

Everyone was hyped. There’s a healthy dose of both skating and humorous skits, so I think everyone was amused by it in one way or another.

Has anyone from the skate world reached out to you guys after the release of Skate Vision? What’d they have to say?

Locally people are so excited about it — [we’ve gotten] super-positive feedback and responses — but nothing yet from the skate industry. I’m really hoping Spike Jones or Ty Evans will see it.

Where is the prize money going? Is there another video in the works?

I’m going to compensate the key players involved in the production and then use the rest to invest in a new project. Whatever that may be, I’m not sure yet, but I have some ideas.

