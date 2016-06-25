Cuyabeno | An Amazonian Dream Destination

Welcome to Amazonia, the Putumayo Canton region of Ecuador at the foot of the Andes, to be exact. Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve comprises these parts with nearly 1,500,000 of flooded forests and paddling possibilities galore. You can see from this video how dreamy a paddling trip there might be.

See also: Maya Medicine—Paddling Guatemala

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

