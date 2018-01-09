Over the weekend a hefty crowd of Hawaii’s best tube-riding specialists gathered on Oahu’s North Shore at the world’s most revered wave—Pipeline—for the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout in memory of Duke Kahanamoku.

For the third year running the Shootout (historically a traditional surfing event) hosted the Pipeline SUP Invitational, and Day One saw some of the sport’s hardest charging surfers the likes of Kai Lenny, Zane Schweitzer, Keali’i Mamala, Kainoa McGee and others go toe-to-toe in what Hawaiian’s might deem three- to six-foot, chunky Pipeline.

Of all the heavy-hitters hunting the lineup, Big Island waterman Bullet Obra put together the highest heat-total for a win in the final over Lenny, Schweitzer, Mamala and Polynesian standout Tehotu Wong.

Conditions weren’t quite perfect, but it’s not every day SUP gets invited to Pipeline and the talent made quick work proving the craft’s worth finding tube rides, cranking cutbacks and launching airs to boot. The showing went down on a live webcast and in front of an influential beach crowd, helping further establish progressive standup paddling on the map of the watersports world.

“Barrels and airs…on standup paddleboards…at Pipe,” said veteran Pipeline surfer and event commentator, Rocky Canon. “I’m not sure that I ever foresaw this day coming.”

Big thanks to Da Hui and Hawaiian Water Patrol for another great year!

A Winning Exchange For Bullet Obra

