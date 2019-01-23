Danny Davis’ Woodward Peace Park Will Be Open to the Public This Year





In 2014, professional snowboarder Danny Davis started hosting an annual video series known as Peace Park where he and his friends would design and ride an imaginatively innovative terrain park (that only they would have access to).

Well, it’s back again this year, and for the first time ever, Peace Park terrain will be open to the public at Boreal Mountain Resort in Tahoe and Killington Resort in Vermont.

The fun doesn’t end there – By uploading an Instagram video of yourself shredding either of the two Peace Parks that are open to the public, you’ll be entered to qualify for The Woodward Peace Park Championship which will be held at Boreal May 1-5.

Winning that will give you an all-inclusive ticket to ride the exclusive Peace Park with Davis and his friends.

It will also be the first Peace Park competition to include a women’s category.

Wade Martin, Co-President of POWDR Resorts said, “We are excited about our partnership with Danny, and to pay homage to and build on the original vision that has been Peace Park.”

POWDR’s Senior Vice President of Youth Development Chris Gunnarson added, “Woodward, with its focus on community, world-class facilities and progression-based learning, is the perfect fit for preparing adventure enthusiasts of all ages and ability levels to find their own line within these Woodward Peace Park experiences.”

