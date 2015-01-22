Video: SUP Surf With Dolphins

Sup With Dolphins

Sometimes you just get lucky. As if a glassy day of surf with just a buddy isn’t good enough, SUP surfers Kyle Tatum and Ryan Warrington had an even more memorable session sharing waves with a pod of dolphins in Western Australia. We’re being serious here, they were literally sharing waves.

“We are still frothin’ from that day!” Tatum says.

Check it out.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

