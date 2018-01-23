Adventure

The Kai Lenny Vlog | A Day in the Life of a Superstar Waterman

If Kai Lenny didn’t already have enough going on–charging Jaws, foiling across Hawaiian channels, kitesurfing, standup paddling and much more–now the Maui waterman has taken to vloging. You know, like a video of yourself doing everyday stuff. Of course, what’s everyday stuff for Kai Lenny is a little different than our normal routine. So tag along with Kai Lenny and see what a day in the life of a world-class waterman is like.

 

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

