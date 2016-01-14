DC Shoes and Rob Dyrdek to part ways





In a shocking development out of the skate world, representatives for DC Shoes have confirmed to GrindTV that the company is ending its relationship with celebrity pro skateboarder and entrepreneur Rob Dyrdek.

As originally reported by Shop Eat Surf, as part of its bankruptcy process, Quiksilver has officially rejected the iconic skateboarder’s contract. Quiksilver, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, has set its focus on announcing a partnership with a handful of new riders.

Still, the move signifies a massive change for the skateboard company.

Dyrdek was one of the original riders for the brand, and received his first pro signature shoe in 1995. Over a two-decade-plus relationship, the brand developed 29 signature model shoes for Dyrdek, who helped them gain exposure through his popular MTV series and social channels (Dyrdek has over 3 million Instagram followers).

DC Shoes has yet to make an official announcement on the split with Dyrdek, though his likeness has been removed from DC’s website, and he is no longer listed on the website’s roster of athletes.

