Dead great white shark and endangered vaquita among grim discoveries in Mexican reserve





The Sea Shepherd Conservation Society on Monday published graphic photos showing a dead great white shark and the carcasses of an endangered vaquita porpoise and an endangered totoaba fish found this week in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez.

The grim discoveries were in the northern portion of the gulf, designated as a refuge for vaquitas, whose population is fewer than 100. Illegal fishing gear is “presumed to have killed” the animals, Sea Shepherd stated in a news release.

The group has had two vessels in the Vaquita Refuge since last November as part of Operation Milagro II, on a mission to remove gillnets and other harmful fishing gear and to expose illegal fishing practices.

Gillnetting was outlawed in the 13,000-square-kilometer refuge last April, amid pleas from conservation groups hoping to spare vaquitas, the world’s smallest cetaceans, from rapid extinction. The two-year gillnet ban was imposed by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto when it became apparent that vaquitas could become extinct as early as 2018.

But enforcement is problematic because of the size of the refuge and because organized crime is behind poaching efforts.

The poachers target totoaba — an endangered species endemic to the northern gulf — because their swim bladders can fetch upward of $10,000 per bladder in Asian markets. Vaquitas, which also are found only in the Sea of Cortez, are caught indiscriminately by poachers fishing for totoaba.

Besides the photos, Sea Shepherd released a video showing a live vaquita and some of the group’s findings:

<iframe width=”620″ height=”340″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mmwk0H2tBOM” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Said Capt. Oona Layolle of the Sea Shepherd vessel Farley Mowat, “Finding the dead vaquita was heartbreaking and my biggest fear became reality. The crew of both Sea Shepherd ships have worked so hard alongside the Mexican authorities to save the vaquita.

“With so many poachers operating at night, we will increase our night patrols to protect the vaquita.”

The first of two dead totoabas found by Sea Shepherd was floating belly up without a swim bladder on Saturday in San Felipe Bay.

On Sunday, Sea Shepherd found the carcass of a 13-foot great white shark, and that of another totoaba, and a dolphin, entangled in a gillnet.

The northern Sea of Cortez, also referred to as the Gulf of California, is believed to be a nursery for great white sharks, which also are protected by law.

Tagged white sharks from Guadalupe Island and Central California have recently been tracked into the northern portion of the gulf, and in 2012 a massive specimen, said to measure 20 feet, was hauled up in a net near Guaymas.

Poaching for white sharks is carried out mostly by local fishermen, who sell the sharks’ jaws for thousands of dollars on the black market.

