Dean Potter cheats death in Yosemite highline fall





Dean Potter, a free-spirited daredevil whose climbing, BASE jumping and highlining exploits are well documented, was attempting to walk across a highline nearly 3,000 feet above the Yosemite Valley floor without any safety gear when he lost his balance and fell.

In dramatic footage from “Valley Uprising” provided exclusively to GrindTV by the Discovery Channel, Potter’s quick reaction helps him cheat death:

Potter was attempting to highline the famous Lost Arrow Spire in Yosemite National Park. He was breathing heavily when he suddenly lost his balance. When he fell, he quickly encircled the rope with his legs, grabbed the rope with his hands, and swung himself up into a sitting position on the rope before scooting back to the start to try again.

“With everything that I’m doing I’m trying to become more free,” Potter said in the video. “With the highlining I’m not blocking out the fear, I’m feeling the fear and absorbing everything that’s around me, trying to calm my heart, not hyperventilate and keep it together.”

In this instance, Potter could have plummeted to his death had he not kept it together.

Eventually Potter made it to the Lost Arrow Spire successfully, shouting out in celebration.

“Valley Uprising” is an award-winning documentary that explores the stories of those who push the limits in Yosemite Valley, including renowned free solo-climber Alex Honnold. It airs Saturday night, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET as part of Discovery Channel’s Elevation Weekend.

