Death of BMX pro Mathias Dymarski in Paris shocks community





As reported by TRANSWORLD RIDE BMX, among those who lost their lives in the tragic terrorist attacks in Paris this past weekend was 22-year-old BMX pro Mathias Dymarski.

Dymarski had been attending the now infamous Eagles of Death Metal concert at the Bataclan Concert Hall when he and his 23-year-old girlfriend Maurie Lausch were killed by the gunmen.

In the time since Dymarski’s death became public, the BMX community has struggled to cope with the news while mourning his passing.

“He was a good rider that shared many of his experiences traveling on his bike over the Internet and made a lot of friends along the way,” Ryan Fudger, the Brand Content Director at TRANSWORLD RIDE BMX, told GrindTV. “His death pulled that tragedy even closer to home for many of us in the BMX world … that it could happen to any of us. Truly shocking.”

Dymarski’s friend, four-time flatland BMX world champion Matthias Dandois, paid homage to Dymarski across social media following the news of his death.

BMX lost a great one. Repose en paix Mathias, repose en paix Marie. Une grosse pensée aux familles et aux copains! Les mots me manquent. ❤️ #BMX #McCain A photo posted by Matthias Dandois (@matthiasdandois) on Nov 14, 2015 at 9:55am PST

“BMX lost a great one,” Dandois wrote online. “Rest in peace Mathias, rest in peace Mary. Thoughts to his family and friends! Words fail me.”

“He honestly had everything going for him, you know, a good looking guy, really talented on a BMX bike, super stylish and he enjoyed every bit of it,” Dandois told GrindTV in an email. “Every time I met him for a session or at an event he always had a huge smile on his face, always joking around and always down to party. He was together with his girlfriend Marie for 6 years. They exactly embodied what happiness was: Both had a solid group of friends, a passion, and a bright future. Friday they just wanted to go to a rock concert to celebrate life with their friends. They were just at the wrong place at the wrong time. I’ll always remember his smile, that’s what stands out for me, he was ALWAYS smiling and had the best sense of humor. He did not deserve that. No one does.”

And, the rest of the BMX community echoed Dandois’ sentiment:

Ride in Peace – Mathias Dymarski | Ride BMX https://t.co/JMh3lp6A5n — Nikki Lynn (@NikkiLynnB) November 16, 2015

“Le BMX a perdu un ami proche Mathias Dymarski” — Priceless (@armandhze) November 16, 2015

Just found out that a member of the BMX brotherhood was killed along with his girlfriend in Paris. R.I.P Mathias Dymarski & Marie Lausch. — Woody (@andreasgwood) November 16, 2015

Rip Mathias Dymarski et sa copine…. Ptin — Seb. (@pandaseb_) November 14, 2015

Ride in Peace – Mathias Dymarski – I don’t think there was a soul in the western world that was not touched by … https://t.co/jux98kSVHv — BMXGamer24 (@BMXGamer1) November 16, 2015

Just prior to his untimely passing, Dymarski had taken a trip through Spain with his friend Theophile Colin for a video edit which can be seen below:

