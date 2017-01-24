Destinations | Lake Eibsee in Germany

Nestled within the beautiful mountains of Bavaria, Germany lies one of the most scenic mountain lakes you will ever see. The name is Lake Eibsee and as you can see from this drone footage, its sparkling blue waters look otherworldly. So take a break from your day and spend the next few minutes drooling over this pristine European SUP destination.

from around the globe.

For another pristine Euro destination, .

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!