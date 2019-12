Dew Tour Long Beach 2019: Watch Day 1

Watch pro skateboarders compete in the 2019 Dew Tour Long Beach with Women’s Street Quarter Final, Women’s Park Semi Final, and Men’s Street Quarter Final.

New for 2019 is the multi-camera experience, DEW VIEW. Hover over the right side of the player to select a different view. To see live scoring, visit the Dew Tour website.

Thursday 6/13 Schedule (Subject to Change):

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. PDT: Women’s Street Quarter Final

3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. PDT: Women’s Park Semi Final

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PDT: Men’s Street Quarter Final

