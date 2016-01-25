Diver risks losing arm by touching great white shark on nose





One of the rules of shark cage diving is when you are tempted to reach out and touch a great white shark swimming by, don’t do it. Divers are explicitly instructed to keep hands, arms, cameras — everything — inside the shark cage.

Obviously, not everyone follows the rules.

Dmitry Vasyanovich, 47, from Moscow, Russia, captured the moment a fellow diver dangerously leaned out of a shark cage at Guadalupe Island, Mexico, and touched a massive great white shark on the nose, risking losing his arm if not his life.

Vasyanovich shared photos with Caters News that show the divers using chunks of bait to lure the great white sharks closer to the cage.

At one point, the diver’s upper torso was outside the cage, a definite no-no in shark cage diving.

On its website, Guadalupe Great White Sharks states what is expected of divers:

“Mexican park regulations require that you stay within the cages at all times including keeping your arms, hands and cameras inside. Feeding the sharks and the use of camera strobes and lights is strictly prohibited.”

Vasyanovich told Caters News that it was a “specially organized diving safari to observe.” We can only assume that the “diving safari” was one of several shark cage diving operations at Guadalupe Island, a popular spot for viewing great white sharks.

“Of course we knew that this fish is quite dangerous, but everything was organized perfectly so we actually felt safe,” Vasyanovich told Caters News.

“It is really hard to explain and describe the feelings. When you see this huge but gracious fish you are overwhelmed with the emotions and totally forget about its frightening and thrilling danger.

“If I had a chance I would definitely go and see these great sharks again,” he said.

