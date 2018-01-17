DIY: Build Your Own Wooden SUP

David Trubridge is a New Zealand-based woodworker and sailor with a hankering for creating beautiful artwork with a function. He makes his living designing and creating intricate plywood lighting systems, and uses his knowledge and experience in naval architecture to manufacture wooden standup paddleboards in his hobby time. Trubridge’s design process is detailed and meticulous, requiring more knowledge and machinery to build from scratch than the average SUP enthusiast has to spare. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make your own. Trubridge offers custom plywood SUP kits that you can purchase and assemble in your garage. Check out the above video and get inspired to DIY!

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

