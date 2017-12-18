Dog with the face of a bear discovered roaming streets in Russia

A dog with a canine body and the face of a bear was discovered roaming the streets in Russia where locals say they have “never seen anything like it before.”

The dog, quickly nicknamed Medvebaka after two Russian words for bear and dog, was found living in the streets in south-central Russia’s Chelyabinsk Oblast region and was taken in by an animal shelter in Chelyabinsk, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The dog was determined to be around 4 years old, male and a cross between a long-nosed and a chowchow, helping to explain the bear-like resemblance.

Nash Dom animal shelter volunteer Polina Kefer told The Siberian Times the cause lies with irresponsible breeders.

“This dog is a badly made chowchow,” Kefer told the Times. “Remember those pet markets, where irresponsible breeders sell dogs pretending they are pure breed. Once puppies grow into something like this dog, they throw them out like a broken toy.

“There is a chowchow breeder in our team who checked the dog and confirmed our first guess that this is indeed a mixed breed, likely crossed with a long-nosed stray.

“He has a distinctive blue tongue which is typical for the chowchow.

“Sadly the dog is so stressed it fights and bites back.

“We think it might take months to socialize him.”

One family attempted to take the dog in but gave up when it hid inside a kennel and refused to come out, hated the leash, always tried to escape, and did not show any signs of accepting friendship.

“We tried our best foods on him, but the dog is clearly so stressed that it might take weeks, if not months, to help him trust people again,” the volunteer told the Times.

