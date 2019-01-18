Dog Puts Jackson RV Into the Drink; Vid Clip Goes Viral!





Well, that’s one way to get some social attention: Have your dog put your trusty RV into the drink.

That’s what happened to Jackson Kayak owner Eric Jackson recently after his heralded Jackson RV, which has taken him and his family to rivers and bass-fishing lakes around the country, slipped into the Texas waters of Sam Rayburn Reservoir. The ensuing video clip of the dunking then went viral, appearing on everything from Inside Edition to MSN, and garnering nearly 125,000 views in its first few days on the social sphere.

Here’s how it went down: EJ was backing his boat in at Sam Rayburn Lake for the first Fishing League Worldwide Tour stop on the official day one of practice, when all of a sudden his dog, a Dalmatian named Bodi, somehow managed to hit the brake and the reverse switch at the exact same time (his other Dalmatian Rocksey was on board, too). In the video you can see the reverse lights come on and then EJ kick into gear and hop in the RV to rectify matters, after fussing with the screen door.

“So, this is not how I imagined this would go,” posted EJ of the relatively routine boat launch. “Looks like my dog didn’t think I was moving fast enough and gave me a little help … anyone want to buy a used RV?”

The RV swim was caught on video by FLW Tour Pro Chuck Stratton with PowerStick-53″ Gen2 (powered GoPro mount) & GoPro Hero 7 Black. Team YOLOtek used Stratton’s truck to pull the RV out, then Stratton rescued Jackson’s boat that floated away. For his part, EJ says he likes his new houseboat. (This week, he posted on Instagram that it doesn’t look like the RV will be making it back home to Tennessee any time soon.)

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!