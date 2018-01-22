If SUP surfing overhead waves on Oahu’s North Shore is challenging for most people, how do you think a dog would do? At first, it would be reasonable to assume the canine may have some difficulties. However, some dogs have been “surfing” longer than others and hence, are more comfortable in waves. A SUP surfer recently took his furry, four-legged companion out for a surf–complete with doggy PFD–and stroked into a solid peak. Check out the footage to see if the pup made the drop.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

