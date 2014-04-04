Dogs excited by FedEx driver’s embarrassing moment

If dogs can laugh, then these three dogs in a fenced-in yard are a prime example of what that might look like as they witness an embarrassing moment for a FedEx truck driver that is caught on a home security camera. JW posted the hilarious scene, which unfolded Thursday, purported to be in Memphis, Tennessee:
Fortunately for the FedEx driver, who apparently failed to set the parking brake, he managed to open the driver’s-side door—otherwise that house on the corner would have gotten a special delivery. As it was, the open door hit a tree, causing the truck to change course and avoid the house. The runaway truck lost steam in the yard and came to a stop, perhaps aided by the fence.
The video is titled “Sometimes security cameras catch a gem!”
No doubt this is one.
The dogs certainly were entertained.
