Dogs excited by FedEx driver’s embarrassing moment





If dogs can laugh, then these three dogs in a fenced-in yard are a prime example of what that might look like as they witness an embarrassing moment for a FedEx truck driver that is caught on a home security camera. JW posted the hilarious scene, which unfolded Thursday, purported to be in Memphis, Tennessee:

Fortunately for the FedEx driver, who apparently failed to set the parking brake, he managed to open the driver’s-side door—otherwise that house on the corner would have gotten a special delivery. As it was, the open door hit a tree, causing the truck to change course and avoid the house. The runaway truck lost steam in the yard and came to a stop, perhaps aided by the fence.

The video is titled “Sometimes security cameras catch a gem!”

No doubt this is one.

The dogs certainly were entertained.

Follow David Strege on Facebook

More from GrindTV

Skydiver nearly gets hit by a meteorite

Himalayan bus ride is not for faint of heart

Drone-hunting measure shot down by voters in Deer Trail, Colorado

Follow GrindTV on Google+

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!