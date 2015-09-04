Dolphins show up surfers in spectacular surfing show in Australia





Surfers in Australia got an unexpected show by a pod of dolphins, which took over the waves at Wategos Beach in Byron Bay, showing surfers and beachgoers how surfing is done in the animal kingdom.

We must say the dolphins do a good job of showing up the surfers.

The surfing dolphins put on the spectacular show earlier this year and professional photographer Sean O’Shea was there to capture amazing video. He posted the video on Vimeo last week and submitted it to the Surfing World Short Film Competition (entries closed Tuesday). Think he has a shot?

As the dolphins ride the waves, surfers watch in amazement and whoop and holler with some trying to catch waves with them while others flail away.

We love it when the dolphins finally have enough at the 1:40 mark and suddenly jump out of the wave going the opposite direction, almost as if they were taking a bow after the performance.

Bravo.

More from GrindTV

The cost of flying with a surfboard

You can help get the U.S. Men’s Raft Team to the world championships

Get on board for International Charity Day with these surf nonprofits

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!