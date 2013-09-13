Legendary snowboarders shred epic backcountry for new film concept





As the world goes digital, the days of buying full-release snowboard movies on DVD may be numbered. On Friday, the first of a four-part video series by Burton Snowboards became available on TransWorld SNOWboarding. It’s titled “BACKCOUNTRY [Snowboarding],” and it and the series are being released in lieu of a company team video.

“We decided to go in a different direction this year because, while doing a film as one project is great, a series can get more team riders involved and cover a bit more ground,” explains Burton global director of team marketing and media Brian Knox in an interview on FastCompany.com. “It also extends the excitement of that one major moment when a film is released across four different major moments every two weeks.”

The four distinct 15- to 18-minute mini-movies were filmed by Burton’s full-time filmmakers—a who’s who of the snowboard movie world—Tim Manning, Corey Koninic, Gabe L’Heureux, Justin Eeles, Aaron Leyland, and Andro Kajzer. The web-edits feature the best of backcountry, street, women, and resort riding, showcasing Burton pro snowboarders at jaw-dropping locations around the globe.

Check out the first installment right now below, and look for new episodes dropping every other week starting with “STREET [Snowboarding]” on September 27, “WOMEN [Snowboarding]” on October 11, and finally “RESORT [Snowboarding]” on October 25.

“BACKCOUNTRY [Snowboarding]” features legendary snowboarders Jussi Oksanen, Terje Haakonsen, Jeremy Jones, Nicolas Müller, Mikey Rencz, and Mark Sollers doing what they do best on the powdery terrain of British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, Switzerland, and more.

Download it now at TransWorld SNOWboarding.

