First 2015 DWer from DavidJohn on Vimeo.

Downwind SUP Inspiration

This downwind run looks like nothing but fun. David Peterson is a master of the GoPro form, creating custom mounts out of PVC to capture his frequent downwinders near Melbourne, Australia. Each of his vids make us want to get out in the wind and this one is no exception.

More downwind goodness.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

