Dream becomes reality for man seeking to film rare white moose





For three years, Hans Nilsson searched in vain to spot the rare white moose that had been roaming in western Sweden, but when he finally found the unique animal he dreamed about filming he was unprepared.

Unfortunately, Nilsson didn’t have his camera when he saw the white moose in a road ditch in Eda on Thursday. So the next day he returned to the spot and was lucky enough to spot it again. This time he was armed and ready to shoot video of the elusive white beast. His dream finally became reality:

Nilsson stayed with the white moose for 20 minutes, coming to within 16 feet of the animal, according to EuroNews.

“This white elk bull is local to the area,” Nilsson told The Local of Sweden. “I saw it the evening before too, that was the first time. On Friday evening when I shot the video everything fell into place—the location, the light and the calmness.

“It was an experience to meet such a stately animal up close.”

The moose, which minded its own business as it fed on bushes, has resided in West Varmland since it was born and is well known to local residents, EuroNews reported.

Apparently, this isn’t the only white moose roaming about in Sweden. There are an estimated 100 white moose in the country, according to the BBC.

Read more about white animals on GrindTV

White moose captured in hi-res video called a ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter

Rare white deer herd faces uncertain future at Army weapons depot

Rare black bear cub with odd coloring might be a ‘spirit bear’

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!