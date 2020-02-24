According to the International Shark Attack file (ISAF), New Smyrna Beach, Florida has earned the title of shark attack capital of the world—not exactly the greatest marketing slogan to lure tourists to the coastal city in central Florida. Surfer Jeremy Johnston‘s recent aerial drone footage only helps provide more evidence to back up the chilling and ignominious accolade.

Upon close inspection of the footage, it’s shocking to see how many sharks were within close proximity to Johnston, right where he had just been surfing, all the way into ankle-deep water only feet from the shore.

“The last couple days have been interesting at @nsbinlet, yesterday I stood on the beach for 20 minutes scared to paddle out solo, then only surfed for 10 minutes,” Johnston wrote in an Instagram post. “This was shot today and these locals are swimming in ankle deep water … And now you can see why I’ve been so spooked paddling out alone!”

According to WESH 2, the sharks in the footage appear to be either blacktips or spinners (both common sharks for the area, particularly attracted to the large amounts of bait fish in the area this time of year).

“I was shocked and amazed,” Johnston told Q13 Fox. “I’ve only ever seen footage like that on ‘Shark Week’ and I’ve always dreamed of getting a clip like this, especially since we’re the shark bite capital of the world.”

While the footage is unnerving for beach-goers, it should come as no surprise to local swimmers, surfers, or divers used to sharing these Atlantic waters with the “men in the gray suits.” These animals are always present and have been for many years. This is their home. Johnston continues to express that he does not intend for this footage to deter people from enjoying the beautiful waters there. “It should only show you how amazing and diverse our wildlife is here on the east coast of Florida,” he tells Q13 Fox.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!